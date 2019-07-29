Phoenix (PHX) Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Phoenix has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Phoenix has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phoenix

Phoenix is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenix

Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

