PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.05. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 3,263 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 703,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

