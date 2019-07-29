Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) a $8.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities set a $9.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cowen began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on Obsidian Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.18.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.52. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $208.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.16.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,956.91% and a negative return on equity of 165.85%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Amarpreet Sawhney acquired 45,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $133,219.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 898,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,249.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Goldstein acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 229,248 shares of company stock worth $669,811. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 824,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

