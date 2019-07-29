Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Hold Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2019 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $7.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $32.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $31.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $30.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.74.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.40. 9,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,694. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $216.12 and a fifty-two week high of $358.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.48 per share, with a total value of $1,007,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 118,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $229.94 per share, with a total value of $27,211,559.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,415.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 33.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,775 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Biogen by 424.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,113,000 after buying an additional 746,711 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 630,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,919,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 248,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 667,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,843,000 after buying an additional 244,326 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.