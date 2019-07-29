Pirate Chain Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $9,147.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00286909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.01559966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00118596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 110,549,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

