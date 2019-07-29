Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Shanta Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,023.33 ($13.37).

LON POLY opened at GBX 999.40 ($13.06) on Thursday. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 593.80 ($7.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,041 ($13.60). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 962.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63.

In related news, insider Ian Cockerill acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62) per share, with a total value of £60,452 ($78,991.25).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

