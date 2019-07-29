Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Share Price

News articles about Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Western New England Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Western New England Bancorp’s analysis:

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. 296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $253.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WNEB. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

