Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Given a $97.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) received a $97.00 price target from Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI opened at $90.54 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $102.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,923.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,450. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,478,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.