PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 283,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of PQ Group stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 59,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PQ Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other PQ Group news, insider Ray Kolberg sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $191,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

