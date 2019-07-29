Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-1.50 for the period. Preferred Apartment Communities also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.44-1.50 EPS.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 242,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,786. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $617.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.99). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTS. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

