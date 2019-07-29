Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $80.88. Premier Oil shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 4,094,886 shares changing hands.

PMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Premier Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 149.29 ($1.95).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.81 million and a PE ratio of 5.16.

Premier Oil Company Profile (LON:PMO)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

