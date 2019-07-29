Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 974 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

FWONA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,745. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWONA. TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie cut Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Unique Fabricating and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

