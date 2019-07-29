ProxyNode (PRX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $976.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $33,143.00 and approximately $976.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.55 or 0.01122449 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004579 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001342 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 68,557,826 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

