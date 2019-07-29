PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $73.36 on Thursday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $72.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $322.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PTC will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,738. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of PTC by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of PTC by 202.1% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 57,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 7.1% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 10.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 181,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in PTC by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

