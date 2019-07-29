Pure (PUREX) Trading Down 55.1% Over Last 7 Days

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pure has a market cap of $3,372.00 and $3.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pure has traded 55.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.01106306 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004572 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001342 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

