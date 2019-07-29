Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $30.05. Quebecor shares last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 67,429 shares traded.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.07.

The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 930.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

