QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Update

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,328,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 5,017,400 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 530,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $522,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 7,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,775. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after buying an additional 72,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10,010.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after buying an additional 1,549,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 1,156,178 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 737,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 198,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 232,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,978. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $817.98 million, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

