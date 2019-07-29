Quotient (QTNT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Quotient to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Quotient has set its FY 2020 guidance at EPS.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million.

QTNT stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

In related news, Director Frederick Hallsworth purchased 3,150 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $27,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeremy Stackawitz sold 21,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $213,445.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 131,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,154.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTNT. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

