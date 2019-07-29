Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 146,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,832 shares of company stock worth $508,618 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.99. 443,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,972,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $236.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.87.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

