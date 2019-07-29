Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.54. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 238,802 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sutton, the United Kingdom.

