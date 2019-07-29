Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

RPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $65.19 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -64.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $2,565,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,002,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,675,522. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,818,000 after purchasing an additional 70,008 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Rapid7 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,308,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after buying an additional 75,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

