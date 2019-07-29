Raymond James Analysts Give Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) a $17.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,111. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,709,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after buying an additional 101,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after buying an additional 88,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,417,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 810,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

