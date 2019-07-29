Raymond James Analysts Give Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) a $65.00 Price Target

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) has been assigned a $65.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.22% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:SAVE traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $65.35.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

In other Spirit Airlines news, SVP Laurie Villa sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $204,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $34,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 421.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 901,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,012,000 after acquiring an additional 728,431 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,807,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 359,285 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 437,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,336,000 after purchasing an additional 293,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,065,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

