Raymond James Lowers Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Price Target to C$0.25

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE:WRG opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. Western Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

