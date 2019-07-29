Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Shares in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $14.43. 278,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,833,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.56. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $19.19.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

