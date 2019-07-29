Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. LSV Asset Management increased its position in J M Smucker by 51.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,823,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,473,000 after buying an additional 1,303,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $93,308,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $44,078,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $26,626,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,679,000 after buying an additional 171,185 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.44.

In other news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.45. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.32 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.50.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.