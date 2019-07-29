Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $124.98. 16,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,910. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $126.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

In other news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $123,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,529.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $312,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,727 shares of company stock worth $2,175,891. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

