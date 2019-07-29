Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $658,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 431,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,605. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.74. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

In other PACCAR news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $355,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,829.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $874,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,065. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

