Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 4,377 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 28,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 14,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 92,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.94 on Monday, hitting $146.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,994,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,181. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

