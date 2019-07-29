Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 939 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 123,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $51,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.97. 65,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,544. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $57.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.52. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

