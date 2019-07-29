Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.21 Billion

Analysts expect Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) to announce sales of $7.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Raytheon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.30 billion. Raytheon posted sales of $6.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full year sales of $28.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.79 billion to $29.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.54 billion to $31.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $189.68. 1,056,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $210.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 670.8% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

