Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Qiagen (QGEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN):

7/26/2019 – Qiagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2019 – Qiagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/24/2019 – Qiagen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/12/2019 – Qiagen was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/12/2019 – Qiagen was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/21/2019 – Qiagen had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2019 – Qiagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

5/30/2019 – Qiagen is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

QGEN stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88. Qiagen NV has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Qiagen NV alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter worth about $642,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 883,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 5,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.