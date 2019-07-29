Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. On average, analysts expect Red Lion Hotels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Red Lion Hotels alerts:

RLH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,132. Red Lion Hotels has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $159.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RLH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Red Lion Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Lion Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.