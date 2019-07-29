Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 26,530 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 1.2% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,836,000 after buying an additional 205,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,722,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,517 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,435.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,800.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $24.93. 411,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,608. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

