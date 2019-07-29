Regent Investment Management LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,094,000 after buying an additional 4,046,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,146,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,686,000 after buying an additional 1,452,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,004,000 after buying an additional 957,359 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,362,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,138,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,782,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

