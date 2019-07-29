Regent Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,511,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 43,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on United Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.71. 157,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,253. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

