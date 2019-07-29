Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 963.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of ABC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.24% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Gochnauer sold 5,500 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $443,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,651.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $44,069.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at $88,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,179 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,781 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.