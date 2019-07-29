Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 433 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $163,502,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,975,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,291,000 after purchasing an additional 816,141 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,072,000 after purchasing an additional 737,100 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $62,449,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 491.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 442,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after purchasing an additional 367,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Henry L. Pujol sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $529,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $2,204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,370,630.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,668. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

