Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $150.45. The company had a trading volume of 314,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,625. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $153.91. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.98.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

