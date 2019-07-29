Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daily Journal Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,656,024,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,947,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,074 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 81,107,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,477,000 after acquiring an additional 669,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,093,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,908 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 836,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,337,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price target on Brookline Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.02.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.