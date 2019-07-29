Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $153,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $175,504.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,958.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

YUM traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.59. 25,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,634. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $114.37.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.