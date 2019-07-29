Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,819 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 644,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $34.06.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

