Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 60,395 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,318.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.7% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.51.

SFM stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,001. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

