Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Total by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 49,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth about $17,719,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Total by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth about $1,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.67. 68,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,472. Total SA has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.7128 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Total’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

