Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 47,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 840,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,409,656. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

