Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.75 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $18,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 196.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,484. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.03 and a one year high of $220.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.90.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

