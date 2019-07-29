Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 53.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 30.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 36.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 49,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 44,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Longbow Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $42,767,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

