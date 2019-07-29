Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $59,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 184,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,715,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,695,000 after purchasing an additional 163,327 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,066,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 139,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $6,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 984,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,393. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michele Allen sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $251,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,927. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

