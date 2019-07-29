Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.81. 743,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,155. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.15.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.