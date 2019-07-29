Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 16.5% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $26.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Reliant Bancorp an industry rank of 153 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBNC shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBNC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,757. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

